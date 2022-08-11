Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BOX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.14.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
