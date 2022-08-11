Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Down 0.1 %

BOX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 1.14.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BOX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

