Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $45,226.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $226.52 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

