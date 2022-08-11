Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells $45,226.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $226.52 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

