Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $557,436.25 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

About Confluent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.