Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $557,436.25 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
