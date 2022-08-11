Insider Selling: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells 2,786 Shares of Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 849,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,794. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $19,567,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.