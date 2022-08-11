Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Sells 830 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

MRCY stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.75, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.