Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $3,358,297.11 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Saia stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

