Insider Selling: SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SP Plus Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,382. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $827.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 194,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SP Plus

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

