Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.61. 2,551,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $147.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

