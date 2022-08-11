Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 7,364 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United States Cellular Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of USM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

