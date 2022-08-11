Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $131,745.84 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $131,745.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $39.81 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $244.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.61% of Willis Lease Finance worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

