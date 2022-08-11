Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $1,406,000.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZETA opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 342.24%. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 239,276 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

