Insights Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,703,224 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.