Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 360,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 234,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,263.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 319,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 295,605 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 500,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.