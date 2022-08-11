Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 159,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 10.32%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

