InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,400 ($65.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,066 ($61.21) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The company has a market cap of £9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,257.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,629.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,865.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

