International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

