International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.54.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $124.66. 7,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after buying an additional 87,449 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

