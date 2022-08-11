International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Trading Up 17.9%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

International Monetary Systems Trading Up 17.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'.

