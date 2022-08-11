International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of INSW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 872,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after buying an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

