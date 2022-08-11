Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $45,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.43. 42,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,309. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.92. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

