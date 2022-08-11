Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 27,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter.

