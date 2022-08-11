Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.99. 27,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $19.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
