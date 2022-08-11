Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

