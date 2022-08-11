Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DBV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
