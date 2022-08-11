Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ISEM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF
