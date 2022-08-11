Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISEM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 769,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.