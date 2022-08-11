Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

