Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 69,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the typical volume of 3,932 call options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 455,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.