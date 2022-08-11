Investors Buy Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

ENB opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

