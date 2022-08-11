Investors Purchase High Volume of Walt Disney Call Options (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 177,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 120,641 call options.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DIS traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.49. 1,389,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,986. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.