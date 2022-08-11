Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 11,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

