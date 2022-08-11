IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.