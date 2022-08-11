Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $494.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

