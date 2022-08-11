Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.6% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

