Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,199.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,162.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,286.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.11.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

