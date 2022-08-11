Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LPL Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $224.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,602 shares of company stock worth $16,416,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

