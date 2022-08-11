Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.