iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $61,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,114. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

