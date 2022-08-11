iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 95,066 shares.The stock last traded at $59.40 and had previously closed at $59.86.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
