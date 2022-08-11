iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 95,066 shares.The stock last traded at $59.40 and had previously closed at $59.86.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.