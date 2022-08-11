iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
