iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. 8,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after buying an additional 3,979,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.