iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.82 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

