iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3,857.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,602 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $32,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.38 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

