iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 501.9% from the July 15th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGF. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after buying an additional 315,792 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. 22,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,667. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

