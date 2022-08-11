iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the July 15th total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $39.58. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,418. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

