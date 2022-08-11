iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
