iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 2,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.