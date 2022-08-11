iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.5% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 205,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,881,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

