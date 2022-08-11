iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,317,000.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.
iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.