iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,317,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,250. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.