iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,826,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,008 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.