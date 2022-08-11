iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,008 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

