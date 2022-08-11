iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $254.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,259. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.