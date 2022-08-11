iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Boosted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 8.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

