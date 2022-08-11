iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,742. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.